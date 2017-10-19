5th annual Community Christmas Luncheon moving to Community Centre this year

PORT Dover’s Community Christmas Luncheon will be moving to a new venue this year.

The Port Dover Community Centre at 801 St. George Street will host the 5th Annual Community Christmas Luncheon. The event is free to all who are interested and will be held on Monday, December 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Last year, approximately 150 people attended to enjoy a hot turkey and roast pork dinner with all the homemade trimmings and dessert.

Members started meeting in August to plan the menu that will also include stuffing, squash, roasted brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, apple sauce and more.

The Community Centre will be decorated in its Christmas finest thanks to the work of volunteer Ellianna Sartor and Alice Squires from Lakeside Floral Design. There will be music and plenty of volunteers and camaraderie to help make this event the special day that it is.

Committee volunteers include: Ronn Hughes, Cathy Hughes, Ali White, Tim McCullough, Jeremy Schott (chef), Penny Lewis, Gerald Tyrrell, Laurie Lomas, Tom Sartor, Donna McMillan, Ellianna Sartor, Jeff Smith and St. Cecilia’s. This event is sponsored by a number of area businesses.

To help the committee with food planning, please call 519-429-8633 with the number attending in your party. No names are required.

