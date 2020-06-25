‘Quietly Canadian in Port Dover’ program on July 1st, 2020

For full details on all plans, see

“Quietly Canadian in Port Dover” Facebook page

or email QuietlyCanadian2020@gmail.com

Kids’ Colouring Contest

Three age categories: 5 & under; 6 to 8 years old; 9 to 12 years old.

Templates available in last week’s Maple Leaf, at Stoney’s Home Hardware or online through “Quietly Canadian in Port Dover” facebook page. Coloured images may be dropped off at the Maple Leaf office (see sign in door), or sent to the “Quietly Canadian in Port Dover” Facebook page or to QuietlyCanadian2020@gmail.com by noon on Tuesday, June 30. Please no identifying information on the front side! Simply write the name, age and phone number of the child on the reverse side of the image.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each age category will be gift certificates to local businesses in the amounts of $20, $15 and $10

Note: Businesses in the heart of town have agreed to display entries in their storefronts for a few days surrounding July 1st; residents may wish to consider an “art walk” downtown to see local kids’ works before they are taken down.

Youth Writing Contest

Sponsored by anonymous donors

Three age categories: 8 – 12 years, 13 – 15 years, 16 – 19 years.

Entrants may write an original poem or a personal response (maximum of 500 words) to the following topic: “Why I Love Canada Day in Port Dover.”

Entries may be submitted via the Maple Leaf office (see sign in door); to the “Quietly Canadian in Port Dover” Facebook page or via email to QuietlyCanadian2020@gmail.com by noon on Tues., June 30.

Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category will be awarded in the amounts of $75, $50 and $35

Home Decorating Contest

Sponsored by the Port Dover Foundation

Entrants are asked to submit an “Intent to Participate” (including specific address) to the “Quietly Canadian in Port Dover” Facebook page or to QuietlyCanadian2020@gmail.com by Monday, June 29 at noon. Streets / addresses of participating homes will be listed on the Facebook page the next day to enable locals to plan a walk or a drive-by tour at their leisure on July 1st.

Homes are to be decorated by 10 am on July 1st for judging.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded in the amounts of $100, $75 and $50.

Business Decorating Contest

Local businesses are encouraged to challenge one another to undertake a “friendly competition in the spirit of the holiday”. Participating businesses are asked to submit an “Intent to Participate” (including specific address) to the “Quietly Canadian in Port Dover” Facebook page or email address by Monday, June 29 at noon.

Streets/addresses of participating businesses will be listed on the Facebook page the next day, enabling locals to plan a walk or drive through our downtown areas on July 1st to fully appreciate the efforts of our local business owners and their staffs. The “prizes” for this contest will be certificates, recognition in the to-be published Winners List, and most importantly – well-earned bragging rights!

Come on, Port Dover: Steer people, young and young-at-heart toward some sort of participation in these “WE LOVE JULY 1ST IN DOVER!” activities and let’s show our gratitude for all we have. Let’s paint the town with red and white and a lot of community spirit. We wish you a Happy Canada Day!