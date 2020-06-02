164 now positive for COVID-19 at area farm

(Update Monday evening, June 1, 2020)

As of Monday evening, a total of 164 individuals have now tested positive in the outbreak of COVID-19 at Scotlynn Group farm near Vittoria.

Approximately 210 test results received so far.

As well, 46 workers have tested negative.

A total of seven workers have been admitted to hospital.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit continues to work closely with the leadership team of Scotlynn Group to actively manage an outbreak of COVID-19 at residences of migrant agricultural workers at a farm.

The Delhi Community Health Centre continues to assist in the response, and continues to evaluate symptomatic workers. Clinical staff are developing a plan to monitor these workers.

As part of the public health management plan, Health Unit staff are continuing to contact individuals who have been in close contact with a worker for further evaluation.

The Health Unit is working closely with the employer, Norfolk’s Emergency Operations Centre, Norfolk General Hospital and the Delhi Community Health Centre to ensure an effective health management plan designed to protect the health and wellbeing of migrant workers and the community as a whole.