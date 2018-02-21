15 month ‘Dover Wharf’ construction begins at waterfront March 1

A meeting of the principals for Port Dover’s Wharfside Condo on Harbour Street confirmed on Monday the construction start-up date is March 1.

Max Morrison of MC Engineering in Simcoe told The Maple Leaf the construction period will be about 15 months. Jim McFarlane is site supervisor for MC. The general contractor is Reid & Deleye of Simcoe.

The large commercial property is owned by Nicole Diec, who also operates a motel east of Simcoe. Some months ago, building plans for the condominium had been approved by Norfolk County and various Ontario ministries.

The building’s architect is Kathy Vogel of Hamilton. Mr. Morrison described her work as “visionary”.

The completed condo building will be close to the same ground footprint as the former Misner fish plant. It will contain parking on the ground floor for every residential unit.

The three upper levels will contain 16 residential units per floor with a total of 48 condominium units. There are nine different floor plans, ranging in size from 968 sq, ft. to over 1300 sq. ft. The base prices are $350,000 to over $600,000. Buyers have a wide range of finishes to select from. Each unit was designed to maximize the view with windows and balconies. Each unit is individually heated and air-conditioned. There are two elevators in the plans.

Mr. Morrison stated that Lakeshore Marine (Darrin Smith) had installed about half of the necessary seawall and he will begin immediately to complete that part of the work as well as foundation preparation. The structure will be anchored at rock bottom.

Ms. Diec’s son Tony is assisting in the project. He is a senior manager at RBC head office in Toronto. The principals expressed their delight that a partnership was formed between the developer and Laurentian Financial Services to clear the way for construction.

Tony Diec reported there are still several units available for sale. The mobile sales/display trailer parked at the site is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a representative present.

Along the river side of the building is part of the public pedestrian walk stretching from the Port Dover lighthouse, past the condo building and on to the bascule bridge.

Outdoor amenities are planned across of the front of the building on the river side for the residents’ benefit including natural gas barbecues, chairs, benches and whatever the Condominium Corporation decides.

When asked about the delays from the initial announcement that a condo building was proposed for the site, both Mr. Morrison and Mr. McFarlane explained they understood the reasoning of the Norfolk County officials and Ontario government officials. They agreed those environmental studies and tests were a necessary part of such a big development alongside the waterway.

Nicole Diec purchased the property in 2010. She had immigrated to Canada in 1979 and started to work in the Misner fish processing plant in 1981.

Related