PORT Dover’s signature celebration of the season, Summer Festival Art in the Park, is on Saturday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and
By Jacob Fehr THEY SAY that dead men tell no tales, but filmmaker Chris Atkins of Port Dover hopes to share
By Donna McMillan IN early January 2000, Doug Long, then the chair of the Port Dover Lions Club’s Silver Lake Committee,
By Donna McMillan PORT Dover’s flourishing, vibrant year-round art scene steps it up during the summer and fall seasons. With a
PORT Dover’s Royal Canadian Legion is paying a stiff price to get county permission to hold live music events in its
KEN MacKay, a lifetime resident of Port Dover, last week completed his 40-day Trek 4 Vets 755-kilometre solo walk from Windsor
THIS Friday, June 13, marks the 76th Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover (PD13) since the celebration started in
By Heather Walters NICK and Melanie Thompson are doing things their way. They and their four young children have embarked on
AFTER two weeks of fishing competition, Port Dover Board of Trade’s 26th Perch Derby wrapped up last Saturday. Unfortunately, for the
By Care Lucas ON April 26, Langton’s Ice Crystals Synchronized Skating team placed second while competing for the Ice Crystal Trophy
By Donna McMillan SHEILA Chambers of Port Dover has been involved in Girl Guides of Canada for close to 50 years.
Injured mid-race, Dan Johnson used a walker to finish By Donna McMillan WISE beyond his eight years, the late Luke Johnson
Councillors took emergency officials’ advice to reject more motorcycles downtown on Friday the 13th By David Judd PARK more motorcycles on
By Jacob Fehr FOR Haldimand-Norfolk Liberal Party of Canada candidate Colin Walsh and his supporters, the local result of last week’s
ANALYSIS By David Judd THE Conservative was re-elected in a traditionally conservative riding. That, in a nutshell, is the story of
LESLYN Lewis has won a second term as Haldimand-Norfolk’s MP. Dr. Lewis, 54, a Dunnville resident and former Toronto lawyer, carried