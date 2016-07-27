Volunteer group heads out daily to clean up the pier

By Donna McMillan

JOHN Turvey first came to Port Dover as a baby, visiting his grandparents’ cottage in Kiwanis Park. Then his parents bought one next door and he became a Port Dover regular. John owns a marketing company and publishes the magazine “Top Notch” which profiles excellence.

In 2014, John moved to Port Dover from Waterloo. He, Ernie Haywood and others can be seen regularly at the Port Dover pier between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. with broom and pan, shovels and other clean-up tools to help them pull weeds, trim grass, sweep up butts and pick up garbage.

They talk with many people as they work and have been told how much the public enjoys walking the clean pier. He noted butts on the pier are decreasing.

“I would like to get the message out there if everyone in Port Dover picked up extra litter when they are out and about, there would be none,” John said, adding “Port Dover is a Canadian highlight.”

He is proud of the fact that coming out to the pier everyday has encouraged others to join them. They also cleaned up the grassed area by the pier.