Update on medical centre from Health Centre Board

By Port Dover Community Health Centre Board of Directors
NORFOLK County declared the existing medical centre as surplus and recently offered it for sale. As you now know, the Port Dover Community Health Centre Board has purchased the property, subject to a September 30th closing date.
We moved to purchase as we were unable to obtain agreement from the landlord on the number of new doctors that the building could accommodate. We have four doctors ready to come to Port Dover.
The community appeals to them; however they have agreed to come because of the ‘value proposition’ we are offering to them. That is, we will take care of all the staffing, fit up and business aspects of running a clinic in return for a percentage of their billings. The doctors can focus on practicing family medicine; we will run the clinic.
Right now, our plans are to begin renovating the vacant part of the lower floor, commencing October 1st on possession. As soon as we can have Drs Malo and a second doctor up and running, we will turn our attention to the upper floor where we need to fit up another space.
A third doctor is ready to come towards the end of the calendar year.
Our fourth doctor finds that he has to initially undergo a period of supervised practice elsewhere and is looking at February for setting up his practice in Port Dover.
So, purchasing the medical centre is a major first step for our community in establishing a new generation of doctors to serve us for the next forty years.
And it is a major step forward towards ensuring that these doctors and the community can get a new medical centre built at the earliest date possible.
In response to Steve Willaert’s recently announced plans to move to the No Frills plaza, we wish him well.
In an upcoming article we will provide further information on the best means to register your interest in accessing these new doctors. Stay tuned.