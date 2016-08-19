Summer Festival this weekend

SUMMER Festival, also known as Art in The Park, will fill Powell Park this Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, with additional displays spilling onto Market Street alongside the park.

Port Dover Board of Trade Manager Jan Overend reports about 100 juried vendors of every description as well as antique and collectible dealers and an extensive used book fair will greet visitors.

The committee likes to bring new vendors to the festival each year and this year about 20% are showing here for the first time.

It was reported at a recent committee meeting the Festival artists, crafters and vendors include new and different quality arts and crafts that are changing over time. The committee has been consciously pursuing new vendors to stretch the interest age into a younger market.

Food vendors will satisfy hungry shoppers beside picnic tables on the park’s shady side. Musicians will entertain throughout the weekend.

Volunteers have stepped forward again this year to create an effective organizing team.

Port Dover Summer Festival prides itself on maintaining a high quality of handmade items available for display and sale in the park. Vendors must send their work for review by a jury to ensure it is handmade or constructed by the vendor.

Sidewalk Sales

Starting Friday, a downtown block of Main Street closes to create a pedestrian mall from Friday to Sunday.

This downtown Main Street Pedestrian Mall is created for the convenience of people attending the 2016 Summer Festival and Sidewalk Sale Days. This street closures take effect on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Also closed will be the one block length of Park Street and Market Street alongside Powell Park. A similar plan was in place last year and proved to be popular. Road closures will be 8 a.m. on Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

As the Board of Trade manager says, “Sidewalk Sale Days and Art in The Park are two great reasons to be downtown, to join in the fun as well as all the other Port Dover summertime attractions.”