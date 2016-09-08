Soil tests being analyzed on downtown Burcham property before next step

All summer, people passing through downtown Port Dover have been interested to watch progress on the work of removing the former Burcham Service building at Main and Chapman Streets and the neighbouring house. Heavy construction equipment has now levelled the two structures on the site.

Two weeks ago, the two gasoline storage tanks, 6,000 and 9,000 gallon capacity, were loaded onto a truck to be hauled away. Final bits of debris also have been removed from the property.

Acting project manager for the Burcham family, Larry Weaver, a son-in-law of owners George and Peggy Burcham, reported to The Maple Leaf on Monday in a phone interview that the environmental consulting firm ECOH of Mississauga has taken numerous soil samples which have been forwarded for analyzing.

The ECOH website describes the company as “an industry leader in hazardous materials management, occupational hygiene, and environmental services.”

Mr. Weaver expects those test results should be known this week.

The results will determine which areas, if any, must be replaced with approved replacement soil.

Once that soil work is completed and approved then another series of test holes will be made over a period of time to test the ground water at that location. Those tests must meet the Ministry of the Environment standards.

“We are hoping by the end of September we can proceed with the sale of the property,” Mr. Weaver commented.

He indicated there has been some interest in the property by prospective buyers. He added a cautionary note, “nothing is finalized at this time.”

