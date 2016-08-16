Smiling kids and therapy horses… Touch of Haven’s unique Summer Day Camp

By Shelley Wenige

The corrals of Touch of Haven – Horses Healing Humans are full of eager volunteers, smiling kids and therapy horses during day camp this summer!

The all-ability camp is hosting local youth ranging in age from six to 14 in an Eagala-based program that pairs horses and humans. This equine-assisted model fosters a relationship of discovery, learning and growth.

Now in its third year in Norfolk County, Touch of Haven offers four weeks of camp during July and August. Each camp runs for one week and is under the direction of camp leader Emily Charbonneau.

In her second year heading up volunteers and camp participants, Ms. Charbonneau explained with emotion, “it is so cool to see volunteers and kids working together to help each other. Whether a child has a disability or not, doesn’t matter. We work together and everyone feels included; that is important, kids have a desire to make each other feel included in the camp activities.”

Within a few minutes of arriving at Touch of Haven, it is evident that the volunteers, camp kids and horses have developed a connection.

Tack is pulled from the shed, horses are bridled and saddled while smiling faces wait eagerly to start the day’s program. The large animals stand quietly while all around them is hustle and bustle in preparation for the day.

Campers and helpers move around the horses with awareness and confidence. Camp activities include direct interaction with the horses such as leading, riding, grooming, painting and washing the gentle giants.

Due to financial restrictions, many campers would not have been able to sign up for this year’s camp program without support from Port Dover Lions Club, Canadian Tire Jumpstart and private donations. Every child that had a desire to attend the summer camp was able to and each week-long camp is booked to capacity.

The seed for Touch of Haven Horses Healing Humans was planted in 2012 by founder and Eagala certified facilitator Julie Erb. Following a serious automobile accident, Julie’s emotional and physical life spiralled downward and she credits a rescue horse for rescuing her from what she describes as “a very dark place.”

With a passion for helping others through tough times, Ms. Erb has kept her focus moving forward to create an environment where healing can happen with the aid of horses. The reality of her dream is continually evolving.

Working with several agencies and individuals at the farm on Radical Road, Touch of Haven has grown significantly and a second location in Haldimand is set to open in late 2016.

“The need is real in our local area, ” explains Ms. Erb. “Many people face challenges and obstacles in their day-to-day life that can become overwhelming and dark. As an individual who has faced hurdles and had to pick up and carry on, I am aware of the importance of acceptance and support during discovery and healing.”

Touch of Haven is in the process of obtaining a charity status and developing an Outreach Program with two miniature horses. As therapy animals, visits will be made to hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities and respite centres.

These “mini horses” will be wearing therapy blankets, identifying them as therapeutic equine. Due to the small size of the horses, the blankets will need to be specially tailored.

“We are looking for any seamstresses who may be able to volunteer some of their time to sewing blankets for our two miniatures,” stated Ms. Erb.

Touch of Haven Horses Healing Humans is continually growing and providing much needed support for persons dealing with physical limitations, substance abuse, mental illness and more.

For more information on the Eagala program, to volunteer at Touch of Haven or to make a donation, please visit www.touchofhaven.net