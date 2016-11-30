Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday

SANTA Claus’s pre-Christmas visit to Port Dover is just days away and plans are complete for Saturday’s Christmas Fest and Moonlight Madness event. This traditional happening is a project of Port Dover Board of Trade, spearheaded by Manager Jan Overend.

Merchants will open at their usual times on Saturday morning … staying open late into the evening. Many of them report that Christmas Fest is one of the busiest shopping days in Port Dover during the year.

By the time Santa Claus’ arrival at 1:00 p.m. aboard the tug Loganville escorted by Canada Coast Guard vessel there will be a large crowd on hand at Riverfront Park beside Port Dover Harbour Museum. The jolly visitor and Mrs. Claus will mingle in the crowd for a few minutes before being escorted to a horse-drawn carriage for a parade along a different route this year because Main Street downtown is closed for street reconstruction.

Organizers are hopeful parade participants will assemble at the end of Harbour Street (near the bridge) to join the elves, children and adults in costumes, school floats, alpacas, horse-drawn carriages and more … ending at Lighthouse Festival Theatre.

Following the parade, in the theatre’s upstairs lounge area Santa will visit with children. There will be treats for kids including cookies and goodies. Elves will be on hand doing face-painting.

Manager Overend reported to The Maple Leaf on Monday that stores will have ballots for shoppers and visitors to fill out for prizes of gift baskets.

“There are 25 of these lovely gift baskets as prizes,” the manager stated, “that is a record number.” The ballots will be in shops and stores on Wednesday and will be there until after Christmas Fest. Winners will be notified.

“Our merchants were especially generous providing the baskets full of gifts, or donating items to fill baskets,” Manager Overend stated.

Christmas Fest volunteer Derek Ritschel agreed, as he assisted making with last-minute arrangements. The gift baskets this year “are absolutely fabulous!”

There have been challenges this year never encountered previously because of the road work closing the street. The Christmas Fest program was postponed due to road work and that has meant some traditional parade entries will not be able to be here this year.

Many parade categories

Parade Marshal this year is Ev Deming.

Entrants in the parade are asked to assemble along Harbour Street between the museum and the parking area near the bridge at 12:00. Parade categories are: Best Christmas-theme float; Best Commercial float: Best Non-Commercial float; Best Club/Organization float; Best Float with children on board.

Also, judges will be looking for Best Adult Walking Group in costume (16 years and older); Best Child in costume (up to 16 years); Best Children group in costume (up to 16 years).

Children in costume are asked to assemble at 12:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park so prizes can be awarded before Santa’s arrival at 1:00 p.m.

Prior to the parade getting underway, judges will award prizes for floats and costumes.

Activities galore!

Lighthouse Festival Theatre will be a hive of activity, as the children will have an opportunity to visit Santa. Meanwhile on downtown streets local merchants will have seasonal merchandise, much with sale pricing.

Port Dover Harbour Museum Curator Angela Wallace is arranging for Christmas Crafts and a Scavenger Hunt for children at the museum from 2 to 4 p.m.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available, starting point at the Walker — St. George Street intersection, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The traditional Christmas Fest ‘Bonfire on the Beach’ will get underway at 6 p.m. under the direction of Port Dover firefighters. There will be carolling led by John Wells, George Araujo and Rev. Jeff Smith, followed by spectacular fireworks over the lake.

Port Dover Board of Trade’s 2016 Christmas Fest’s major sponsors are: Ontario Power Generation (Nanticoke), Imperial Oil, Lighthouse Festival Theatre, R.E. Mann Brokers. The Board of Trade gratefully acknowledges the assistance of many businesses that help make the event successful every year.

