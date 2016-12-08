‘Ry-Not Stuffy Drive’ comforts kids in hospital

By Shelley Wenige

A Port Dover family is spreading Christmas cheer to children staying at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton.

Josh Mandryk and Melissa Reu, along with their three sons, Ryan, Ryder and Ryker have a special connection to this children’s hospital and want to give back.

Ryder Mandryk was born December 17, 2012 and soon after developed unusual breathing patterns. He was diagnosed with Laryngomalacia.

This condition has floppy tissue above the vocal cords that falls into the airway when a child breathes in. Most children outgrow it in 12 to 18 months but a very small number require surgery to correct the problem.

Ryder fell into the latter group and this critically ill infant underwent his first, of several, surgeries at five months old.

Unable to drink from a bottle without aspirating, Ryder was losing weight and becoming weaker. Another surgery inserted a feeding tube and had his airway reconstructed. Ryder continued to use a feeding tube for almost three years.

During the many hours spent at the hospital, the Port Dover couple witnessed critically ill children being shown compassion and care from the medical staff and volunteers. The young patients were given a stuffed animal or “stuffy” in hopes of brightening their day and making the necessary procedures just a little easier to face.

Josh and Melissa have never forgotten those days at the hospital and realize now how important even the smallest gesture can be to those going through difficult times.

For the second year, the Mandryk family is collecting new (with tags) stuffed animals for children at McMaster who are going through health problems and receiving treatment.

In honour of their now healthy, almost four-year-old son, “Ry-Not Stuffy Drive” is underway.

Melissa explains, “I remember when Ryder was admitted to McMaster just before Christmas. Santa went room to room, visiting the patients and giving them teddy bears. It made his day. We want to put smiles on all the kids in McMaster and we need your help!”

Port Dover PeeWee Pirates are onboard with the stuffy drive and will be having a Teddy Bear Toss at their game on Saturday, December 10th at Port Dover Arena.

In a gesture of support for Ryder, his class at Lakewood School is donating stuffed toys to the drive on his behalf.

Donations to the “Ry-Not Stuffy Drive” can be made at The Coffee Shop on Main Street in Port Dover or at The Maple Leaf office.

Donations will be accepted until December 16th and taken to children at McMaster Children’s Hospital the following weekend.