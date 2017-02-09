PORT DOVER SKATERS WINNERS IN PORT HURON COMPETITION

SKATERS from the Port Dover Skating Club competed at the Edith Scheonrock International Figure Skating Competition in Port Huron, Michigan this past weekend winning many medals.

Amelie Chanda, Communication Director with the Skating Club, said “our skaters did amazing. Eight junior and senior skaters represented our club and they brought back an amazing 24 medals!”

Participants from Port Dover Skating Club, shown above with coach Amanda Boyd are, left to right, Emma Walker won 3 Golds, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze; Taylor Bennett won 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze; Gabriella Jackson won 3 Golds, 1 silver; Emma Fulton won 2 Silvers, 1 Bronze; Janel Chanda won 1 Silver; Julia Whyte won 2 Golds, 1 Bronze; Alexandra Champagne won 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze; Samantha Woods won 2 Golds.

The Skating Club is hosting a Facebook auction to raise funds for the club which ends this Thursday, Feb 9th. To view and place your bid on the many items donated by local businesses, check out Port Dover Skating Club on Facebook.

