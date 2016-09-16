Port Dover Lakewood may get full French Immersion program

With declining enrolment, Grand Erie School Board says there are 504 excess pupil spaces in its five elementary schools in Simcoe, Port Dover and Walsh area.

The school board trustees are being asked to consider closing a Simcoe school and introducing a full French immersion program at Lakewood School in Port Dover.

Since March, the South East Norfolk Accommodation Review has looked at the future of Elgin Avenue Public School, Walsh Public School, West Lynn Public School, Lynndale Heights Elementary School and Lakewood Elementary School.

Walsh Public School is the current location of a very popular French immersion program which is causing overcrowding at that school.

The school board’s senior administration had originally recommended closing West Lynn School in Simcoe and renovating Elgin Avenue Public School with boundary adjustments affecting the other schools.

After months of study and discussions about various alternatives, the senior administrators recommended Monday night to school board trustees that Elgin Avenue Public School in Simcoe close and its students all attend West Lynn Public.

Closing Elgin Ave. School, a three-storey building which needs extensive renovations, eliminates 530 pupil spaces.

It was recommended that land adjoining West Lynn School, a one-storey building, be purchased for the construction of additional classrooms (possibly by Sept. 2018). This was said to be cheaper and less disruptive than renovating Elgin Ave. School.

West Lynn would get 138 new student spaces.

To allow all students living in the Walsh area to attend their closest school, the French Immersion Program at Walsh Public would be split into two areas.

If the plan is accepted, Lakewood Elementary would offer a French immersion program effective September 1, 2017.

Both Lakewood and Walsh would offer JK to Grade 8 regular English language classes as well as French Immersion classes at each grade.

Under the proposed plan, French Immersion students from Port Dover, Simcoe, Waterford, Vittoria, Turkey Point would attend Lakewood School rather than Walsh Public.

With English and French immersion students, Lakewood’s enrolment is projected to rise to 537 students or over 95% of the school’s capacity.

If Elgin Ave. School closes, the schools in the study area would operate at about 92% capacity over the next five years and at 90% capacity for the next ten years.

School board trustees are expected to hear delegations from parents and students for the next month before they make a final decision.

<a href='http://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>