Port Dover Board of Trade assumes management of Lynn River Music & Arts Festival

LYNN River Music & Arts Festival has a new administrative home. The event, held annually in Simcoe’s Wellington and Clifton Parks on the August Civic Holiday weekend, will now be managed by Port Dover Board of Trade.

The Rotary Club of Simcoe, which had managed the event since 2005, voted to discontinue its management of the festival in December.

The 2017 event marks the festival’s 50th anniversary. Previously known as the Simcoe Friendship Festival, the event was rebranded and reorganized in 2014 with a greater emphasis on live entertainment.

The festival’s Administrative Coordinator, Susan Robertson, will be retained, and will now work out of the Board of Trade’s Port Dover office. Many of the festival’s existing committee members will also stay involved. Ms. Robertson says vendors are already starting to book their spots for this summer’s event.

“Port Dover Board of Trade is committed to maintaining the existing framework of the Lynn River Music & Arts Festival, while building on the overall success the Rotary Club of Simcoe achieved during its tenure as managers,” said Board of Trade President Adam Veri.

“The 2017 festival will proceed with all the fun and excitement the festival is known for, including free music in the park, family activities, vendors, raffles, and more,” reported Mr. Veri.

Rotary Club of Simcoe President Dave Ferris is pleased with the development.

“Our Rotarians have collectively spent thousands of volunteer hours building the Lynn River Music & Arts Festival into a successful event, but we recognized that it was time to pass the torch. I’m happy to see the festival continue, and Rotarians are looking forward to working with the Port Dover Board of Trade in whatever capacity we can,” Mr. Ferris said.

The Port Dover Board of Trade has extensive events planning and management experience, including Friday the 13th, Port Dover Summer Festival / Art in the Park, Perch Derby, and Christmasfest. It also oversees Sunday evening concerts in Powell Park throughout the summer, and oversees the community’s Citizen of the Year ceremony. The organization has a membership of approximately 200 local businesses, and several individual citizen members.

The 2017 Lynn River Music & Arts Festival is August 5, 6, and 7. Interested vendors should call 519-583-1314 or email info@lynnriverfestival.com. The Port Dover Board of Trade office is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17 Market Street West.

