Peter Timpf is Port Dover 2017 Citizen of the Year

Peter Timpf is Port Dover’s 2017 Citizen of the Year.

He has been actively associated with the local skating club, minor softball, Fridays the 13th and tutoring students at Port Dover Composite School over several decades.

A reception and dinner in his honour is being planned for Monday, March 27 at the Erie Beach Hotel.

In the mid-1980s Peter became involved with Port Dover Skating Club. He volunteered to be on its Board of Directors then served as president. He later became involved at regional levels and through Tri-County Interclub activities.

He has volunteered to assist at the annual carnival for a long time and also served as Carnival Chair for some years. When he retired from a leadership role, he continued assisting in club projects and in fundraising efforts.

At about the same time, he volunteered with the local Minor Softball Association with the same vigor and effectiveness. He served as that organization’s president most years since 1990 and continues to coach and fundraise … even though his two daughters have not been participants for over 20 years.

At one time, enrollment totalled about 400 players though it is now down to about 100. He carries on to encourage today’s players to do their best while training other young people and adults to get involved.

Peter also became involved with the Kinsmen Club’s fundraising efforts on Fridays the 13th as a volunteer. He assisted by setting up stands to sell Kinsmen merchandise, volunteering at event bars and helping wherever he was needed.

He recalled this week also volunteering to sell Kinsmen Club’s fireworks at No Frills supermarket parking lot. In appreciation of his tireless service, Peter has been made an Honourary Member of Port Dover Kinsmen Club, saying “I am very proud of that.”

A former softball player and later a co-organizer with Peter on Kinsmen projects, Amie (Trinder) Ferris commented, “Peter has done more for the children in this community than many will ever know … one thing for sure, the children of Port Dover always come first for Peter!”

Peter and Andrea Timpf have two adult daughters, Amber and Megan. He is retired from Stelco Lake Erie Works and lives on Prospect Street.

