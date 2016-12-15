Norfolk ‘user fees’ see 2% increase next year

NORFOLK County has hundreds of ‘User Fees’ for services across the municipality. These charges will collect almost $12-million in 2016.

Each year at this time, councillors review the fees. For next year, most fees will rise by two percent. Last week’s council-in-committee meeting discussed the fee list at some length.

Kathy Laplante, Manager of Financial Planning & Reporting, presented the report noting that user fees are intended to fully cover the cost of the service provided.

In some cases, such as ice time rentals at arenas, the fee is subsidized to keep the price more affordable.

Councillor Harold Sonnenberg asked whether the fees charged for graves, openings and other services at the Norfolk-owned Oakwood Cemetery in Simcoe covered the cost of operating the cemetery. He was told Oakwood Cemetery in Simcoe receives a $125,000 subsidy from Norfolk County each year to operate.

Councillor Noel Hadyt had concerns about fees at the Norfolk County-owned Port Dover Harbour Marina. The councillor said ‘pump-out’ charges at privately-owned marinas in the county are $20 whereas Port Dover Marina charges $10. He stated, “I don’t think it is fair to have the municipality charge half the pump-out fee” as the private marinas. He suggested there would be upset marina owners because taxpayers are under-cutting their businesses. He also noted that dockage for a 35-ft. boat is $170 cheaper at Port Dover Harbour Marina than at a private marina for the same length boat.

Councillor Doug Brunton asked if the revenues from county fees achieved the target of last year, saying “we don’t want to price all fees to a level that people can’t afford them.”

The five arenas in Norfolk County are subsidized by over $600,000. User fees for ice rental time would be much higher if fees for those facilities were to recover full operating costs.

The matter of making council meeting proceedings available to citizens on DVDs was discussed at length. It was stated by Counc. Haydt that some rural areas of the county do not have high-speed internet nor cable television to view meetings live. The cost to provide a DVD to citizens is $21 now but proposed to increase to $44.

County Manager Keith Robicheau said the volume of DVD requests is small.

Coun. Haydt wanted the DVDs available to the public for free. A suggestion was made that a DVD copy of every council meeting be supplied to each library. It was suggested the videos could be placed on the county’s website but councillors were told subtitles would be required to meet AODA requirements if meetings were archived on the county website. The matter of DVDs was deferred.

Mayor Charlie Luke recommended that the 2017 user fee list that, for the most part, followed a 2 per cent increase be accepted.

