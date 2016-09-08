Norfolk County Terry Fox Run moves to Norfolk trails for Sept. 18 event

Norfolk County Terry Fox Run begins a new era on Sunday, Sept. 18 with a new hub and route incorporating Norfolk’s trail system in Simcoe.

Hundreds of participants in Norfolk will join millions across the globe in continuing Terry’s Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research.

Since the first Terry Fox Run in Norfolk County in 2003, over $210,000 has been raised locally, adding to the over $700 million raised worldwide for cancer research in Terry’s name since 1980.

The Terry Fox Run is an all-inclusive, non-competitive, non-commercialized event requiring no entry fee and no minimum pledge.

New this year, the Norfolk County Terry Fox Run will start and end at Lions Park, 75 Davis St. East, Simcoe, and will take participants along sections of Norfolk’s trail system.

Registration is at 10 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 10:45 a.m. Participants can walk, run, wheel or ride 1 km or 5 km (pet friendly) and enjoy a free barbecue following the event.

More information, online registration and online fundraising can be found at www.terryfox.org. Pledge forms can also be picked up at various locations throughout Norfolk County or by calling 1-888-836-9786.

