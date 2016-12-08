New equipment for Port Dover’s youngest hockey players

It was an exciting day at the Port Dover Arena on Sunday as new equipment was brought out for the PreNovice players.

Port Dover Minor Hockey said it was pleased to be able to provide new ice dividers and mini nets to the youngest group of players as they learn the game of hockey.

Following guidelines from the OMHA, Port Dover Minor Hockey Executive agreed that playing full-ice games for kids aged 3-7 was “way too much” as they were not touching the puck during games and feeling discouraged.

The dividers shrink the game size down to half ice, allowing every player to be part of the game. It allows more time on the ice since there can be two games underway at a time. As well, the mini nets are more proportioned for the size of the players.

A study by USA Hockey showed players touch the puck twice as often in a half ice game compared to full ice. Over the past year, Bob Thompson, Convener for the PreNovice program in Port Dover, has met with other organizations in Norfolk County in hopes of having all arenas on the same page. Rob Dodd, local League Convener for PDMHA has been working with vendors to get the new equipment here.

Port Dover has 28 players registered in PreNovice this year. The cost of the program is $350.00 and this gives the kids, on average, two hours of ice time per week from the end of September through to the middle of March. The teams will begin playing other centres for half ice games next week.

So far, Port Dover has 11 half ice games set up with Simcoe, Hagersville, Waterford, Langton and Delhi. Closer to the end of the season, the players that are ready or moving up next year will have the opportunity to play some full ice games with some of the other centres as well.

Organizes say it is an exciting step in the development and growth of the PreNovice program in Port Dover. If you would like to see the new equipment in use, the first game is on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 12:30 against Hagersville.

