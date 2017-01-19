Motor vehicle collision on Highway24, driver deceased

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment investigated a motor vehicle collision at a Norfolk County Highway 24 East, Charlotteville, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at approximately 9:28 p.m., OPP, Norfolk County Paramedics and Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services attended a single motor vehicle collision.

Through the course of investigation, it has been determined that a grey coloured Ford motor vehicle was travelling eastbound on Norfolk County Highway 24 East, when the driver entered the south ditch resulting in the vehicle becoming airborne. The vehicle then rolled and ejected the driver before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver of the motor vehicle, a 58-year-old male of Norfolk County, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene by the attending coroner.

Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Technical Traffic Collision investigators assisted with the investigation.

Norfolk County Highway 24 East was closed between Fishers Glen Road and Lawrence Road for approximately three (3) hours to allow for investigation.

Contact: Cst. Ed Sanchuk

Phone: 519-426-3434

Email: Edward.Sanchuk@opp.ca

www.opp.ca