Lynn River Music and Arts Festival July 30th to August 1st

‘Norfolk’s Largest and Friendliest Summer Festival’ delights thousands of local and visiting friends of all ages with a fun-filled weekend of free live music on three stages, a vendor marketplace, food, raffles, and a Rotary Refreshment Tent.

Special events include a soap box derby, car show, volleyball tournament, kidszone activities, and a kiddie midway to name a few.

As you approach Simcoe’s downtown parks, it’s hard not to become captivated by the festivities and strolling crowds enjoying the beauty of Norfolk County.

Hosted at two adjacent parks bordering the Lynn River, you are guaranteed to experience many of the sights, sounds and talents that can only be found at the Lynn River Music & Arts Festival.

Laughter fills the air, as buskers and musicians entertain shoppers looking for that one of a kind art, craft or hard to find antique.

Start your day with a ‘Pancakes In The Park’ breakfast or sample scrumptious treats served by the many food vendors. Live entertainment, a Kids Fun Zone and daily Special Events will make every day unique!

For a full listing of events, visit www.lynnriverfestival.com

or pick up a copy of the guide