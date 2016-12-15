Hospital’s doctor recruitment seeks $50,000 from Norfolk County

NORFOLK General Hospital President and CEO Kelly Isfan attended the Dec. 6 Council-in-Committee meeting accompanied by NGH physician recruitment officer Carolynn Beam, Dr. Sukh Bajwa and Dr. Alison Malo, now at Port Dover Medical Centre.

The delegation was seeking a $50,000 grant for additional doctor recruitment in 2017.

The local hospital spends about $100,000 each year on recruitment.

Dr. Malo told councillors that moving back to Norfolk County was “a challenging transition for a number of reasons” but that she was “really motivated to come back here.”

Dr. Malo credited Ms Beam for making a “huge difference” in her decision to practice medicine in Norfolk.

Dr. Bajwa told councillors a similar story.

He had been offered a medical teaching position in Toronto, or a large signing bonus to go to Collingwood … but was persuaded by Ms Beam to come to Norfolk County.

“If Carolynn hadn’t introduced me to the area, I would have set up in Toronto,” Dr. Bajwa said.

CEO Isfan stated “the reality is rural communities are at disadvantages to attracting doctors,” commenting that “we do a great job here … if you fit, you fit and will want to live here.”

She said it takes some immersion to show prospective doctors they can have a good life in Norfolk County and that there are other professionals here.

NGH competes with other communities which offer monetary incentives which is something Norfolk General does not offer.

Ms Isfan said the county needs more medical specialists including an Internal Medicine specialist, an Obstetrician/Gynecologist, more family physicians and ER physicians as they “tend to stay a few years and go.”

Mayor Charlie Luke spoke in favour of continuing to give $50,000 to the hospital for doctor recruitment in Norfolk’s 2017 budget which carried unanimously.

