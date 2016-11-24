Harbour Marina to stay County-owned and operated

By David Judd

NORFOLK County will continue to own and operate the Port Dover Harbour Marina.

County council had been wondering if it should get out of the marina business and privatize the 450-slip facility.

But a detailed analysis found that keeping the marina makes the best financial sense for the county.

Mayor Charlie Luke announced council’s decision to keep the marina following a closed-door discussion of a consultant’s confidential report on Nov. 15.

It’s good news, Mayor Luke said in an interview.

The county is running a good marina; it’s a good asset; and it makes a good return of about $500,000 a year.

Mayor Luke didn’t know how much the county might have received by selling the marina.

The marina began on federal land and developed under the former City of Nanticoke.

The federal government transferred the site to Norfolk County.

Over the years the county has invested $4.9 million for buildings and equipment, Mayor Luke said.

The marina’s current value, after depreciation of assets, is $3.2 million.

The marina costs local taxpayers nothing to operate.

Its annual revenue of $1.2 million comes from boaters who rent slips, buy fuel and pay for other marina services.

Annual expenses total $700,000, resulting in a surplus of $500,000, which the county sets aside for future improvements.

The marina employs one full-time person and 3.6 summer students.

Councillors discussed detailed market values and considerations in multiple closed-door sessions.

Mayor Luke was eager to get the word out about councillors’ decision last Tuesday to keep the marina.

He made sure the decision was announced in open session.

And Mayor Luke called the media the next day.

The mayor said he was sensitive to the Ontario Ombudsman’s advice to let the public know about decisions made behind closed doors.

Ombudsman Paul Dube recently followed up on complaints about councillors receiving legal advice behind closed doors.

He found no fault with council but urged it, if possible, to make decisions public.

Port Dover Coun. John Wells asked in January if the county was getting the most bang for its marina buck.

The consultant’s analysis focused entirely on the county’s return on investment.

Coun. Wells is now satisfied that the county’s best deal is to own and operate the marina itself.

A Florida consultant in September 2014 recommended Norfolk hire a management company to fix up the marina for three years, and then look at leasing it to a private operator.

But this month’s report by a different consultant says the county’s best business case is to operate the marina on behalf of its citizens, Coun. Wells said in an interview.

The next question for council is how the marina is managed.

In 2012 and again this year, a group of Port Dover citizens urged council to create a volunteer municipal service board to run the marina.

If county council agrees to a new management board, Coun. Wells said he would like it in place for the 2017 boating season.

Norfolk’s community services department currently operates the marina.