Friday the 13th Port Dover No road closures but busier day expected

Port Dover will be hosting another of its famous Friday the 13th Biker Days this week. It is the first of two this year — the next one is in October — but organizers are not expecting many attendees to arrive on motorcycles.

Police say no roads will be closed unless an emergency arises and no ‘Resident Pass’ is required for entry into town at any time of the day. Norfolk County OPP is urging everyone attending this event to “plan ahead if consuming intoxicating substances.”

The OPP will be on hand to ensure the safety of those in attendance and to assist with any traffic related issues.

Vendor organizer for this event is Amie Ferris who reported on Monday that only three vendors had registered, including Port Dover Kinsmen Club.

The Kinsmen Club is selling a unique one-of-a-kind T-shirt which is an updated version of last year’s ‘Ride of the Penguins’ design showing a penguin riding a motorcycle.

All vendors will be located in the downtown municipal parking lot behind Elmer Lewis Parkette.

General Manager Bill Cridland of Norfolk’s Community Services commented on Monday that his department “at the present time is in a wait-and-see approach as with all off-season events. The forecast is calling for cloudy skies and a (temperature) high of minus 2 degrees and a low of minus 10 (Celsius) so we don’t anticipate many visitors.”

He added, “all organizations involved are on standby and will be able to react quickly if the crowds do happen.”

County employees will have the downtown parking lot cleared of snow, if necessary.

Adam Veri, President of Port Dover Board of Trade, commented that “Port Dover always wants to make visitors feel welcome. The stores and restaurants are looking forward to having the motorcycle crowd back in town and we’ll do our best to show everyone a good time, even with the cold weather.”

Ms Ferris noted “there is much chatter on Facebook (about Friday’s Biker Day) so perhaps many will be coming by car.”

The OPP is asking the public to be patient due to the possibility of increased motorcycle traffic. The public is also being asked to be extra vigilant and to take a little more time when signalling turns and checking blind spots.

“We want everyone to act in a safe and responsible manner and to remember to plan ahead if consuming intoxicating substances,” comments Staff Sergeant Joe Varga, Operations Manager of the Norfolk County OPP Detachment.

Local restaurants and bars are preparing for a large crowd on Friday with extra staff on hand. While not the size of events in other seasons, the day still gives a boost to the local economy during a traditionally slower time.

President Veri says “the Board of Trade and its members are working together to change Port Dover’s reputation as a summer only community into a vibrant, year-round destination, and winter Friday the 13th events give us a welcome opportunity to show visitors there are good reasons to visit us even when it’s cold.”

Port Dover Legion located at 208 Market St east is serving fish and chips on Friday the 13th and all are welcome.

