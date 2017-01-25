Five doctors coming to new medical centre; open in fall

By David Judd

FIVE doctors have signed up for offices in the new Port Dover Health and Wellness Centre scheduled to open this fall.

And spokesperson Les Anderson is confident more doctors will come aboard as the project develops.

Construction of the centre, estimated to cost between $2.5 million and $3 million, is expected to start next month on Barrett Court in the Dover Coast development on the east side of Port Dover.

The 16,640-square-foot facility would open in September with room for eight doctors plus other specialists.

The five doctors coming to the new building will include Dr. Alison Malo, who began her practice in the current medical centre on St. George Street in November.

Joining her will be two doctors who are coming to the current medical centre in February and March, and two additional doctors, who will start their practices when the new medical centre opens.

Dover Coast developer John Lennox will own the new medical centre. Les Anderson will be the prime tenant, leasing space to doctors and related services, such as a pharmacy and medical lab.

Mr. Anderson is in “constant contact” with three or four physicians who are watching how the new medical centre is progressing.

“I am hopeful that once they see a shovel in the ground and talk to their fellow colleagues, they will strongly consider Port Dover as a place to begin their practices,” Mr. Anderson told county councillors in an update on Monday.

Mr. Anderson said he is negotiating with three medical services to lease space in the building.

“Things just seem to be falling into place,” Mr. Anderson said in an interview.

“People have been wondering if it’s actually going to happen and it is going to happen.”

Much money has been spent building a road to the medical centre site and installing water and sewer services.

Drawings are nearly complete.

The five doctors coming to the facility are having full say over laying out their offices and organizing their spaces.

Signing up the five doctors has been the key to the project, Mr. Anderson told The Maple Leaf.

It would have been too risky to build without them, he said.

On Monday, Mr. Anderson thanked county council for leasing him the current medical centre to accommodate Dr. Malo and the two doctors coming in February and March.

If the current medical centre hadn’t been available for temporary offices, Port Dover would have lost the three doctors to other communities, Mr. Anderson said.

Mr. Anderson thanked Carolyn Beam of Norfolk General Hospital for recruiting the five doctors against competition from other municipalities.

He also thanked departing County Manager Keith Robicheau for advice and assistance on bringing a new medical centre to Port Dover.

Port Dover Coun. John Wells called Mr. Anderson’s update good news for Port Dover.

Mr. Lennox told councillors that Dover Coast spent $800,000 building the road and installing water and sewer services.

