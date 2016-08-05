Downtown Main Street gets torn up this fall

HEAVY equipment will move onto downtown Main Street in early September to begin the next phase of complete reconstruction.

Main Street from Clinton Street north to Chapman Street will be dug out and closed to vehicles.

Fencing will be installed along the roadway but sidewalks will remain open for access to stores.

Earlier this spring, reconstruction of lower Main Street from Harbour St. to Clinton St. was tackled. That work was completed for the May Friday the 13th event and then ceased until summer’s end, with startup planned for after Labour Day.

The July meeting of Port Dover Board of Trade was given full details of the downtown stretch of reconstruction.

The presenters were Jeff Demeulemeester, Norfolk’s Engineering Supervisor; John Abel, Novacon Project Manager; Margot Smeenk of Exp consulting engineers, Norfolk’s project design consultant.

Port Dover Councillor John Wells was in attendance, as well as a standing-room only crowd in the Harbour Hideaway of Erie Beach Hotel. Many were business owners anxious to know how construction will affect their day-to-day business operation.

Jeff Demeulemeester explained at the outset the project’s current plan “is the best for the project to get done on time.”

The gathering was informed what to expect to take place beginning in September.

The entire length of Main Street from Clinton to Chapman will be closed to traffic from day one until completion which is expected to be the end of November or early December.

The concrete sidewalks on both sides on Main Street will be slightly reduced in width and a steel mesh fence will be installed separating pedestrians from machinery movements.

The Main St. curbs and asphalt will be removed. The underground work includes sanitary sewer and water main replacement.

Those in attendance were not surprised to hear the engineers say there will be dirt, dust and a mess throughout the length of the reconstruction.

Many businesses were concerned about the disconnection and re-connection of water services and what advance notice would be given.

The engineers commented that the disruptions of sidewalks will be minimized so customers can still enter Main Street businesses. When the new sidewalks are being installed in October or November all sidewalks will be disrupted for a period of several days.

Traffic will be allowed to circle on one-way Park Street (easterly) and one-way Market St. alongside Powell Park (westerly) and be connected by a narrow gravel road on Main Street for most of the construction time.

There will be Main St. pedestrian cross-walks only at the intersections currently with traffic lights, at Market St. and Chapman Street. A request for a mid-block crosswalk at the Lewis parkette was refused.

Truck deliveries to stores will be permitted but depending on the size of the vehicle and the work underway at that time could be slowed.

The planned Beerstock event scheduled for Powell Park on Oct. 1 will carry on as planned.

The annual Port Dover Board of Trade’s Christmas Fest Santa Claus Parade in November will be rescheduled for a date to be announced.

When completed, Main Street will have several sidewalk bump-outs at intersections to make crossing easier. As well, the street furniture will be reinstalled and trees will be planted along the street.

Concerns expressed by merchants that will be affected by the extended reconstruction period were answered by the engineers and consultants in attendance.

Robin Laing of 13 Reasons store summed up her optimistic outlook, understanding the mess and confusion that is bound to occur, said she is confident “all merchants will make it happen” and local customers will be supportive of downtown stores and shop here “more than ever during the length of the project!”

