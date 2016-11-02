Dover Wharf condo project moving ahead

A building permit to construct Dover Wharf condominum was ceremoniously presented to owner/developer Nicole Diec on site Monday morning.

In attendance were representatives of Norfolk County and MC Engineering company in charge of the project.

They assembled in front of the large former Misner fish processing plant on Harbour Street to announce “demolition will take place this fall,” adding “a construction schedule will follow.”

President Max Morrison of MC Engineering would not speculate when construction would begin. He was accompanied by Project Manager Jim McFarlane.

Building owner Diec recalled she had purchased the property six years ago in October. She was pleased that demolition will get underway this fall.

Mr. Morrison praised the staff of Norfolk County for all they had done to assist them in planning and engineering the project, commenting “they have been very helpful during the past 3½ years.”

On hand to present the building permit to the property owner were Norfolk County staff members; Planner Kayla Rell, Building Inspector Devon Staley, Development Technologist Doug Lyons of Public Works.

