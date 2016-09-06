Death Notices September 2016



Published September 7th 2016

David Weber

WEBER, David Stanley. David Weber passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Port Dover on his 55th wedding anniversary on September 2, 2016. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Andrew (Jennifer), Chris (Sue), Mark, Grant (Helen), Robert (Jennifer) and Jennifer Graham (Stuart). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and his siblings Arlene Zardrager (Dick), Peter Weber (Judy) and Margaret Martin (Keith). David was a former member of the Gentlemen of Harmony. Friends were invited to call at The Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St., Simcoe on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 from 6 to 8 p.m. Service will be held at Walsh Baptist Church, Elizabeth Street, Walsh, Ontario on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Marc Bertrand officiating. Interment Roseville Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Walsh Baptist Church or Teen Challenge Farms would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com.