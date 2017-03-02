Death Notices March 2017

Published March 1st

William Downie

Downie, William Peter. Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hamilton, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loving father of Ian Downie (Margaret Gazandlare), and Kathie Delic (Dave Servatius). Devoted grandfather of Jesson (Juanita) Downie, Sarah (Nick) Sunderland, Jamie (Amanda) McInnes, and David Delic, and his great-grandchildren Ellie and Lucie Sunderland and Logan and Carter McInnes. He is survived by his brother Tom (the late Mary). Predeceased by his parents William and Elizabeth (nee McIntyre), and his sister Katherine (Andy) Houston. He will also be fondly remembered by Jean Hastings, of St. George, his many friends at Paris Taxi, and many other family members and friends. Friends were received at the Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre, 88 Brant Ave., Brantford on Monday, February 27, 2017 from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service was held in the chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation followed. Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada 300 – 5165 Sherbrooke Street, West Montreal, QC H4A 1T6, or the Brantford General Hospital, 200 Terrace Hill Street, Brantford, ON N3R 1G9 – Dialysis Unit would be appreciated. Online condolences, donations, service details and live funeral webcast will be available at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of William in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.