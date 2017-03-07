Death Notices March 2017

Published March 7th

Bill Muha

MUHA, William “Bill” of Port Dover passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 2, 2017 in his 67th year. Loving husband of Helene, dear father of Emily, Will and Joey. Fondly remembered by his sister Sharon (Don) Bryce of South Hampton. Predeceased by his parents Elmer and Josephine. Bill was a kind man with an infectious smile and healthy sense of humour, well known and loved in the community and always up for a good time. Bill grew up and lived his life on the lake, a proud commercial diver and later shipbuilder who helped in the construction of the famous Maid of the Mist 6. He retired happily as a professional driver at Capitol Equipment; finally able to focus on all those unfinished projects he started over the years. He was also active in the community, volunteering for the Port Dover Fire Department, Perch Derby, minor league coaching and many other causes. A man that will be remembered and missed by all. Friends are invited to meet with family to share their memories of Bill on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in memory of Bill on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Port Dover Legion, 208 Market Street, Port Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Port Dover Fire Department or the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca