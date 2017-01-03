Death Notices January 2017

Published January 4th 2017

Robert Morrison

MORRISON, Robert David: At Norfolk General Hospital on December 30, 2016, in his 80th year. Survived by his dancing partner of over 52 years, Mary (nee Waddle); their sons Jeff of Oakville, Derek (Sarah) of Simcoe, and cherished grandsons Benjamin and Luke. Also survived by his sister Barb (Larry Wilcox), and Mary’s siblings Jane Lindsay of Mississauga, Nat Harwell of Georgia, and many beloved nephews and nieces. Predeceased by his parents Claude and Orma (Loucks) Morrison, sister Anna (late Bob) Scott, and brother Doug (Morty) Morrison. Born in Schomberg, Ontario, and happily raised in Otterville, the family moved to Port Dover as Claude became Manager of the Royal Bank. Robert attended Simcoe High School on the trolley, Waterloo University, and Teacher’s College, before beginning his teaching career at Port Dover Public School. He awaited the opening of the new Doverwood Public School in 1967, teaching classes at Doan’s Hollow and Potash schools. A dedicated Physical Education Teacher, he coached all of the local athletes for 34 years; leading as Vice Principal, and retiring from South School in Simcoe. Together, he and Mary toured Europe on several River Cruises, out of the way itineraries on their beloved small-ship Azamara Cruises, Rocky Mountaineer, and boating the Rideau, Trent Severn, and all around the lake in their cruiser MAROBY. A staunch Port Dover supporter, Robert was a member of the Port Dover Lions Club, The Oldtimer’s Hockey team, Grace United Church Board, Simcoe Curling Club, and proud Commodore of the Port Dover Yacht Club. Biking and walking were a passion: he and Mary strolled to the pier constantly, to check out both the water and the bikini action on the beach. He loved woodworking, and crafted many pieces of fine furniture and keepsakes for his family. Friends were invited to meet with family on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Memorial Service will be held in Bob’s memory at Grace United Church, Port Dover corners of St. George and Chapman Sts. on Wednesday, January 4th at 1 p.m. Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Who-Did-It-Club would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

James ‘Jimmy’ Martin

MARTIN, James (Jimmy) – Peacefully in the early morning hours on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe with his family by his side in his 60th year. Beloved son of Betty Martin and the late James Martin Sr. 2002. Loving father to Jessica Martin (Rob Parker) and Adam Martin (Lisa Kobus). Sadly missed by grandchildren Koby Koptik and Alivia Butler. Dear brother to Brenda Snow (Terry) and Mike Martin (Barb). Uncle to Jeremy Snow, Sarah Snow (Luis), Nicholas Martin (Bree), Cassandra Bezzo (Tyler). Also survived by his Aunts and Uncles Marg Lancaster (Clare), June Braithwaite, William Sturgeon (Judy) and June Heyndrickx (late Robert), many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He will be missed by his very good friends Darrin Taylor, Guy Brandon and his co-workers throughout the 37 years when James was employed at Unilever. A Celebration of Jimmy’s life was held on Sunday, December 18, 2016 from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #79, Downstairs Club Room, 200 West St., Simcoe. South Coast Funeral & Cremation Alternatives Inc., 71 Norfolk Street North, Simcoe (519-426-5102) in care of arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in Jimmy’s name are asked to consider The Cancer Support and Resource Program, 645 Norfolk St North, Simcoe. Special thanks to Dr. Theng, Dr. Evans, Dr. Pabanii, Dr. Iqbal, and all the nursing staff of 3E and 4B who cared so much. Online condolences at www.southcoastfuneralservice.com

Dorothy Saunders

Saunders, Dorothy Eloise – Peacefully, after a short illness, at Norview Lodge, Simcoe on Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dorothy Saunders (nee Vokes), beloved wife of William T. Saunders, in her 86th year. Loving mother of the late Jim (1984), Mike and his wife Debbie, and Michelle, all of Port Dover. Dear grandmother of Meaghan (Josh MacDonald), Haley, and Michael; and great-grandmother of Rowan and Peyton MacDonald. Sister of Ruth Ann and Louis Lint of London. Dorothy was a long time member of the Heather Club, Norfolk Quilters Guild and the Norfolk County Fair Board. Funeral service for Dorothy will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 101 Chapman Street West, Port Dover on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. Interment of ashes to follow at Port Dover Cemetery. Donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Ernest Shoff

SHOFF, George Ernest “Ernie” – surrounded by his loving family at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Monday, December 26, 2016 in his 84th year. Cherished husband of Evelyn (nee Smith) of Simcoe. Loving father and grandfather of Bruce Shoff (Shelley) of Port Dover, their children Adam and Emily (Scott McRae); and Heather King (Miles) of Simcoe, their children Krista and Amber (Josh Harding). Ernie will be sadly missed by his sisters Jean Jackson (late Gordon), Elizabeth Barath (late Joe), both of Simcoe; and by his brother-in-law Doug Souilliere (Marilyn) of Port Dover. Sadly missed by Evelyn’s siblings Gordon Smith (Rosann) of Langton and Audrey Smith of Simcoe as well as by nieces, nephews and many extended family. Predeceased by his parents, the late David (1987) and Wilhelmina (1990) Shoff and by his sister Anne Souilliere (2008). Ernie owned and operated Ernest Shoff Haulage and in his later years drove truck for the Region of Haldimand-Norfolk. He was a long-time member of Woodhouse United Church and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Friends shared their memories of Ernie with his family at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe at the visitation on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Ernie’s funeral service was held at Woodhouse United Church, Hwy# 24 South at Hwy#6 on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Jeff Smith officiated. Private interment: Langton Baptist Cemetery. Those wishing to donate in memory of Ernie are asked to consider Woodhouse United Church. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com 519-426-0199.

David ‘Fuzz’ Stephens

STEPHENS, David Scott (Fuzz). After a courageous battle David passed away peacefully in his Father’s arms on December 29, 2016 at the age of 50. Beloved father of Carly and Christopher who were the greatest pride, joy and love of his life. Lovingly remembered by his mother Carol Lake, father Bob, brothers Kenneth (Dina), Todd (Theresia), Trevor (Teresa), uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and a very large circle of friends. David enjoyed his time working at the Dover General and made many friends in his coworkers and customers. David was involved in minor hockey and youth baseball where he enjoyed watching his kids giving it all to the sports. We will miss David’s quick wit and trying to make everyone else feel better during his journey. A funeral and Celebration of Life Service was held in David’s memory on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Grace United Church corners of St. George and Chapman Sts. followed by a private family Graveside Service. Rev. Jeffrey Smith and Pastor Moody officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to Port Dover Minor Hockey or Youth Baseball would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca