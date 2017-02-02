Death Notices February 2017

Published February 1st

Harry B. Barrett

BARRETT, Harry Bemister of Port Dover passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017 in his 95th year. Loved father of Toby (Cari) Barrett, Penny (David) Wamsley, Barbara (Michael) Hourigan, Elizabeth (Bruce) Milner, Hugh Barrett (Bob McKaskell), Step-daughter Kerry Wamsley. Loved grandfather of Shawn (Fern), Brittany (Chris), Jane (Jason), Sally (Dayne), William, Russell (Colleen), Leigh (Matt), Sandy (Robert), Jeremy (Laur), Jonathan (Caroline). Loved great-grandfather of Trent, Brock, Taylor, Jeremiah, Cheyenne, Lilah, Alroy, August, Felix, Tamsin, Lorelei and great-great-grandfather of Scarlett. Harry B. will be fondly remembered by his sister Emily Molewyk of Port Dover and Sandra (Bob) Blake of Simcoe. Predeceased by his wife Hellen Browne and second wife Joan Wamsley, son Patrick Wamsley, grandson Brett Barrett, Jason Wamsley and Harry B.’s sisters Gay Browne, Mary Burfoot and Norah Barrett. Harry B., born and raised in Port Dover/Woodhouse, was a naval war veteran, farmer, teacher, administrator, historian, conservationist, author and storyteller. A private visitation will be held at Bridge St., Port Dover and a private funeral at St. John’s Woodhouse. Rev. Mary Farmer officiating. There will be a public celebration of Harry’s life in May. Donations to Port Dover Harbour Museum, Bird Studies Canada, Long Point Conservation Authority may be made through Thompson Waters Funeral Home. www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Margaret Hankforth

HANKFORTH, Margaret Ruth (nee Waters), passed away peacefully with John by her side on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Norfolk General Hospital in her 92nd year. Beloved wife and best friend of John for 65 years. Loving mother of Amy Malloni of Simcoe and John Jr. of California. Dear grandmother of three grandchildren. Will be missed by her sister-in-law Evelyne Waters and her nieces and nephew. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Isabel Waters, brother Jack Waters and son-in-law Albert Malloni. Margaret graduated in 1948 from Hamilton General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an RN in both Canada and the United States. In keeping with Margaret’s wishes cremation has taken place and services will be private. For those wishing, donations to Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Sheila Miller

MILLER, Sheila Ann (nee Misner) of Port Dover passed away suddenly at Norfolk General Hospital on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in her 77th year. Dearly loved mother of Heather-Jo and Jeff Causyn of Simcoe and Jeff and Lori Miller of Port Dover. Cherished grandmother of Corey and Kyle Causyn and Adrian, Callum and Nathan Miller. Predeceased by her husband Siegfried (1990) and her parents Oral (1993) and Joan Misner (2006). Sheila was owner/operator of Misner Fertilizer for many years. Sheila always had time for her many friends, neighbours and especially her family. She would always offer thoughtful advice, a smile or a good joke as she had a great sense of humour. Sheila was an active volunteer in the community. She was a volunteer with the Lighthouse Festival Theatre, member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 158, and a member of Probus and many of its committees. Sheila enjoyed playing cards and meeting her friends Wednesday afternoons for bridge. Sheila enjoyed travelling with her family and friends. But her real passion and love was the family cottage on Pickerel Lake. It was here that she made a lifetime of memories. Visitation was held at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life gathering, where friends were invited to share their memories of Sheila, took place at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 158 Market St., Port Dover on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation, Grace United Church, Canadian Cancer Society or the Arthritis Society. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Sonny Webster

WEBSTER, Joseph Arthur “Sonny” of Port Dover, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 in his 83rd year, at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton. Loving father of James Webster of Brantford, Cheryl and Doug Harrington of Waterford, and Patricia and Mark Mucy of Brantford. Much loved grandfather of Natasha, Stacey and Andrea and great-grandfather of Katie, Jenny, Elena, Ben and Anna. Dear brother of Carol Wobbes and her husband Ted of Brantford. Will be sadly missed by Samantha Biggs and her family. Predeceased by his wife Mary Serina and his companion Lois Biggs; brothers David and his wife Shirley, and Clinton; sisters Mary Ester, Sylvia Morris and her husband Francis, and Shirley Ann. Sonny was a lifelong community member of Port Dover. He was also a life member of the Kinsmen Club. Sonny enjoyed fishing and hunting, he also loved to bowl, play hockey and baseball. In his later years he enjoyed sitting on the front porch and count the planes as they flew by. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Sonny’s memory at Bethel Baptist Church Simcoe on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530) For those wishing, donations to the Simcoe and District Humane Society, Bethel Baptist Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca