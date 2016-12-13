Death Notices December 2016

Published December 21st 2016

Sylvia Gray

GRAY, Sylvia Diane – Sylvia died at North Bay Regional Hospital on Friday, December 16, 2016 in her 81st year after a long illness with Cancer. Sylvia (Davis) was predeceased by her husband Robert Henderson “Bob” Gray (1938-2011) and was the loving mother of Andrew (Monika) of Powassan. She was the dear sister of Larry Davis (Patricia) of Victoria, Loney Anderson (Bunny) of Regina and the late Adriennne Bagwell. Sylvia will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and her many friends both in education and the Warriors of Hope. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Sylvia’s memory at Paul Funeral Home in Powassan on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. If desired, donations in memory of Sylvia to the Warriors of Hope (cheques only please) are suggested. For more information, to make a donation, or leave a condolence message on our website, please contact the Paul Funeral Home, Powassan 705-724-2024 or go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca

Published December 14th 2016

Ernie Kilian

KILIAN, Ernie Wendell – Soulmate of 48 years to his wife, Marianne (Vermeulen), and loving father of three children: Melissa, Brett (Andrea), and predeceased by his son, Ernie Jr. (Sylvia) (2009). Cherished grandfather of three grandchildren: Paige, Matthew and Richard. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph Kilian (1968), Mary Kilian (née Rell, 1972), as well as his sister, Theresa (Paul) Voigt (2012), and his brother, Joe Kilian (2010, Diana). Dear brother-in-law to Diana Kilian, Merlin and Denise Howse, and Fred Vermeulen (late Kathy Vermeulen, 2010). Ernie was a much-loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Ernie spent much of the last two decades helping his wife at the Langton Community Centre and he was dedicated to his village and the people of Langton. He was a Lay Reader for thirty years at Sacred Heart Church, Past President of the Parish Council, former member of the Langton Lions and the Ontario Belgium Fair Board Association, Langton. Ernie sold real estate for years and he was a past chairman of the Ontario Asparagus Growers’ Board. For decades, Ernie bowled with his buddies at the Delhi German Home. Friends and family were received for visitation on Monday, December 12, 2016 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes – Burial and Cremation Services Inc., 40 Queen Street, Langton. Parish Prayers were held Monday evening at 5 p.m. Complete Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 11:00 a.m., by Rev. Fr. Tom Ferrera, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 26 Albert St. Langton. Memorial donations (by cheque only) to the “Norfolk General Hospital Foundation,” “Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation,” and the “Alzheimer Society Foundation Brant, Haldimand Norfolk, Hamilton Halton.” Personal condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com.