Death Notices August 2016

Published August 24th

Carolyne Blair

BLAIR – Carolyne Marie: passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at Norfolk General Hospital, after a short, brave battle with cancer. She is survived by loving husband Tom Kirisit, Kelly Blair (brother), Cathie Blair (sister in law), Kate Kirisit (granddaughter), Violet Kelly (aunt). She will be missed by Tom’s sons and family, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carolyne was a gifted educator and administrator with the Scarborough School Board/ TDSB. A private service will be held for family and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. The Baldock Funeral Home, 96 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in Carolyne’s memory are asked to consider The Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.baldockfuneralhome.com

Ed LaForme

LAFORME, Edward George passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at Norfolk General Hospital in his 64th year. Loving husband of Leola Mummery “since the moment their souls met,” dear father of Alexander Mummery and Robin Mummery (Scott Green) all of Port Dover. Proud G-pa of Maggie, Olivia, Zayda and Parker. Ed liked to ride his bike on the Lynn Valley Trail, go swimming and enjoy life to the fullest, especially with family, his best friend Doc and brother Cam (Karen). A Celebration of Ed’s Life will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to the Lynn Valley Trail or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Published August 17th

Norm Heastont

HEASTONT: Norman Douglas- Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital on Thursday, August 4, 2016 in his 70th year. Son of the late Joe and Florence Heastont. Loving husband to Patricia (Church). Dear father to Laura (Bruce) Feeney and Joe (Stacie Stiltz). Dear grandfather to Matthew, Joshua, Seanna and Tyler, Stuart and great-grandfather to Koltyn. Also survived by his siblings Lynda (Glenn) Wareham, Eileen Quinn, Joanne (Tony) Dalimonte and Rob Heastont. Also remembered by his mother-in-law Ruth Church and his brothers and sisters-in-law Bob (Helena) Church, Jim (Donna) Church and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Diane (Bruce) Cronkite. Norm was a long time employee of Ivey’s Flowers and Lakeshore Fisheries in Port Dover until his retirement. A Celebration of Life service will take place at The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #158, 212 Market St. E, Port Dover on Saturday, September 17, 2016 from 1 till 4 p.m. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Norm’s memory are asked to select a charity of one’s choice. South Coast Funeral & Cremation Alternatives Inc., 71 Norfolk Street North, Simcoe (519-426-5102) in care of arrangements. Online condolences www.southcoastfuneralservice.com

Published August 10th

Elizabeth Dorner

DORNER, Elizabeth Hannah passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2016 at Norfolk General Hospital in her 75th year. Dear wife of Robert Wilson. Predeceased by her parents John and Elizabeth. “I want to say farewell to all my beloved friends with whom I spent the last many years. I treasured and loved all the precious times I had with you and your families sharing all the pleasurable experiences and wonderful happiness together. I wish you and your families all my dear and precious love and the greatest joy and happiness the world has to offer you”. In keeping with Elizabeth’s wishes cremation has taken place with all services being private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, in lieu of flowers donations to the Simcoe and District Humane Society, Canadian Cancer Society or the Port Dover Library would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Published August 3rd

Lucas Graham

GRAHAM, Lucas James Charles – suddenly as a result of a motor vehicle collision on Thursday, July 28th, 2016 in his 23rd year. Cherished son of Doug & Kelly Graham of Simcoe and the late Shannon Graham (nee Swarts). Dear brother of Logan Graham (Eric Lacroix) of Quebec. Loving grandson of Carol & Gerry Swarts, the late Jim & Monica Graham, Joan Beckett and Ken Beckett (Michele), all of Port Dover. Lucas will be lovingly remembered by many extended family & friends. Lucas was an employee of Gyptech, Mississauga where he apprenticed as a machinist & millwright. Friends were invited to share their memories of Lucas with his family at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe for visitation on Sunday, July 31st, 2016 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. A funeral service was held in the chapel on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron Mullin officiating. Private interment of ashes at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of Lucas are asked to consider the Cancer Support & Resource Program. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com 519-426-0199