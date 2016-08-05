Council considering new rules for street parades in Norfolk

<a href='http://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a3ed3191&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://www.portdovermapleleaf.com/ox/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a3ed3191' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NORFOLK Council is considering stringent rules to safeguard street parades for participants and spectators.The need for such regulation was mentioned at a council-in-committee meeting on July 5. At that meeting Waterford Councillor Harold Sonnenberg sounded the alarm over the safety of children at Port Dover’s July 1st parade a few days earlier.At that meeting he recalled being “almost sickened” when he saw a child stand on the bumper of a pickup truck in the parade … and he had to turn his eyes away while two children stood on a bar connecting a wagon to the vehicle that was pulling it.Port Dover Councillor John Wells said in an interview after that meeting it is important to be aware of potential problems, adding “the parade was wonderful, everybody had a good time and there were no problems.”Norfolk County owns all roadways and organizers must ask and receive permission from Council to hold a parade.At the July 5 meeting councillors directed staff to provide information regarding the safety of children during parades. Norfolk’s Corporate Support Services (CSS) is responsible for special events.On July 19 a prepared report was jointly submitted to Mayor Charlie Luke and members of council by Tracey Borland, Supervisor, Legal, Risk and Property Management and by Angela Butcher, Corporate Support Generalist. CSS is undergoing a comprehensive review of Outdoor Special Events Policy, Special Event Application and Event Organizer Manual in late 2016.The report noted CSS has been in consultation with Norfolk’s insurer, the Frank Cowan Company, and key risk management considerations will be reviewed as part of the policy update.Possible changes to parade policy include providing an entry and/or permission form for all parade participants that outlines what is permitted. These parade rules could include no candy or object throwing from floats; participants riding inside the float, securely seated; safety railing around the float; four people walking with the float, two at front and two at rear.As well, CSS policy update will consider outline staging and de-staging requirements, ensure parade marshals are in place and outline crowd control requirements.The report noted “further enhancements to the parades section” will be incorporated as needed “to keep spectators and participants safe while mitigating claims for the event organizer and the County.”