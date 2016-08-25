Council accepts Health Centre Board’s bid to buy medical centre

Norfolk County councillors accepted Port Dover Community Health Centre Board’s bid to purchase the existing medical centre on St. George Street.

The long-awaited decision between three bids was finalized at Tuesday’s (Aug. 23) Norfolk County Council meeting. The vote means the local board headed by Bruce Armstrong will now continue recruiting physicians to be temporarily accommodated in the existing medical centre with a commitment to relocate in a yet-to-be-constructed modern health care facility. A time frame of two years was mentioned.

The proposed site next to the Port Dover Arena is the subject of an Ontario Municipal Board hearing regarding proper rezoning of that location.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s council meeting Councillor John Wells commented that he had moved the resolution for the successful bidder, then praised the other two who had entered bids, Steve Willaert and Mike Marini, both Port Dover pharmacists, for their community involvement in being willing to undertake financially the burden to ensure their hometown had expanded medical services.

Councillor Wells stressed the point that he would not support any further financial requests of council for the Port Dover Community Health Centre Board’s plans.

Full details in next week’s Maple Lead, dated August 31.