Collecting for Women’s Shelter gift bags at The Wellness Post

By Donna McMillan

THE annual tradition of collecting much needed items for women and children at Haldimand – Norfolk’s Women’s Shelter will continue this year.

Drenise Cowland of Port Dover is the coordinator and Holly Coles, Registered Natural Health Practitioner at Main Street’s The Wellness Post is providing the drop off point for donations.

As many readers will know, Pat Grant of Port Dover initially started the tradition of making up gift bags at Christmas time on her own when the Shelter was in its early stages and offered just a few beds to women and children in need.

Later, she organized groups of volunteers at Curves, a popular local fitness centre, to assist with putting together bags, usually totaling around 70 for the combined beds and outreach recipients. While Pat still knits for the bags, Drenise assumed the role of coordinator last year.

With the recent closing of Curves this year, a new location needed to be found where donations could be made. The Wellness Post was happy to step forward.

In addition to owner Holly Cole’s interest in supporting the donation drive, Dorothy Carey, who works part-time at The Wellness Post, has been employed at the Shelter for ten years.

In 2016, the Haldimand-Norfolk Women’s Shelter celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Drenise told the Maple Leaf they like to put in the gift bags items that women need to get ready for the day… items that we often take for granted. They are looking for community donations of shampoo/conditioners, hair brushes and combs, bath gels and lotions, bath scrubbers, makeup, sanitary products, adult colouring books, puzzles, nail products, jewelry/bling, knitted scarves, mitts and slippers.

For children, they are seeking colouring books, story books, crayons and markers, puzzles, games, small stuffed toys, knitted mitts, slippers and scarves.

The basket is waiting for donations now at The Wellness Post, located at 317 Main Street, Port Dover. Drenise said they will be putting the gift bags together December 9th.