Break and Enter on Dover Ave.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a break and enter at a Dover Avenue, Port Dover, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Saturday, September 3, 2016 at approximately 8:21 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a break and enter.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that unknowns attended the address between Friday, September 2, 2016 and Saturday, September 3, 2016 and forcibly gained entry into a residence. Once inside, unknowns attended several areas of the home and removed firearms, a compound bow, medication, television set, Apple iPad and a jewellery box containing various pieces of jewellery.

The firearms consisted of the following:

German Sports GSG 1911, 22 calibre handgun

Tikka T3, .270 calibre rifle

CZ Woodcock over/under 12 gauge shotgun

UZKON semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun

The compound bow was described as a Bowtech Brigadier, black in colour with flames and pink accessories.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking the assistance of the public. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

