Algae odour at Silver Lake

MNRF says water level cannot be increased

By David Judd

NORFOLK isn’t allowed to raise the water level at Misner Dam even a little to reduce the stink of algae in Silver Lake.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has put its foot down, saying Misner Dam cannot be used to raise or lower Silver Lake.

Mayor Charlie Luke last week appealed to the ministry to permit the county to add one stop log at the dam.

The mayor wanted to increase Silver Lake’s water level by 10 inches to reduce algae smell causing problems for neighbours in the Prospect Street area.

The hot, dry summer has caused algae to flourish in shallow Silver Lake.

When the wind is blowing, the smell is amazing, Mayor Luke told a county committee meeting on July 5.

So last Monday, the mayor asked the MNR if the county could put a stop log on the dam to raise the lake’s water level by one quarter of a metre.

Eric Cleland, the ministry’s local acting resources operations supervisor, said no.

Mayor Luke told county councillors that Mr. Cleland cited a 2010 engineer’s report that said the dam was unsafe.

Which puzzled Mayor Luke.

A recent study by Stantec consultants found the dam needs repairs but is basically sound.

Mayor Luke e-mailed Mr. Cleland and asked if the ministry wouldn’t let Norfolk install one log on the dam.

Mayor Luke said Mr. Cleland replied that the MNR would not permit it while the dam is in its current condition.

The water level at Misner Dam has been kept low since safety concerns were identified in 2009.

County council has approved spending an estimated $929,000 to repair the dam, likely next year.

The MNR has warned that it will not let Norfolk operate the dam after repairs.

The county must first do an environmental assessment estimated to cost $250,000 if it wants to raise or lower water in Silver Lake.

Mayor Luke expressed his apparent frustration.

The Misner Dam for years held back a metre of water more than it does now and nobody said “boo,” Mayor Luke told councillors.

Now a report says the dam is basically safe, although it needs repairs, and the ministry won’t let Norfolk put in one stop log.

In an interview, Port Dover Coun. John Wells said he had received many complaints about algae odour at Silver Lake.

We need a good rain to cover the algae and spread it out, he said.

Other areas of town also suffer from algae smell, he said.

Mayor Luke has gone out of his way to try to help the Silver Lake situation but how can he help when Norfolk can’t get permission to raise water at the dam? Coun. Wells asked.

“It’s frustrating,” Coun. Wells said.

Anglers warned council about stagnant water at Misner Dam, Simcoe Coun. Peter Black said.

Coun. Black said the answer is to remove the dam.