A peek inside the renovated Clonmel Castle

BY JAN DEAN

THERE’S something about getting an invitation to a castle that can unhinge the most sober among us. Especially when it’s for the first of what is intended to be a weekly Wednesday potluck supper and social with music at Clonmel Castle on Prospect Street.

More than two dozen locals accepted the invite from Clonmel’s new owner and chatelaine, Lynneee Steffler, on a recent Wednesday evening. Her plan is to make the house a bed and breakfast, events facility and residence for herself and some permanent guests.

Of course everyone wanted to see what Lynneee has done to the Georgian-style mansion built in 1929.

The first thing Lynneee did was to rename the estate Clonmel Castle because it’s a big house and there is a stone wall around it. When you put as much work, exquisite taste and love into a building, you have the right to name it whatever you like.

Nobody was disappointed with the tours of the grand house.

She has redecorated discreetly to keep the building’s historic charm. Wallpaper has been stripped and the rooms updated with paint.

In the music room that Lynneee has christened the Casablanca Room, deep slate walls enhance the large room.

The hardest part was stripping all the old wallpaper. It was worth it as the deep colours of new paint set off the trim and moulding around the incredibly high ceilings.

A grand piano and original built-in pipe organ are balanced with original paintings, antiques and plush furniture that make the room inviting and comfortable.

The dining room glows with dark wood, chandeliers and two dining tables that would easily seat 30.

The dining room chairs are actually the only original furniture from when the house was built.

Lynneee’s own antiques, and those of her permanent guests give the house a period feel without making the place feel like a museum.

“This is a house meant to be full of people,” says Lynneee.

Everyone’s favourite room on the main floor was the library with its floor-to-ceiling dark wood bookcases and oversized chairs.

Bedrooms have been outfitted with new beds and bamboo linens that Lynneee intends to give guests the best night’s sleep of their lives.

“I want people to be comfortable here,” says Lynneee. “This is a community social centre and a party house.”

She says she’s lucky that no major renovations have been done since the house was built. The building retains its historic charm — a charm she increased by taking up most of the carpeting on the main floor to show off the magnificent hardwood floors.

In the basement, one large room has been decorated with crossed swords above the fireplace and plush furniture that make it ideal for corporate events.

The walk-in vault in the basement has been turned into a unique bedroom. A sign that this house doesn’t take itself too seriously is the whimsical mermaid statue there.

The seven second floor bedrooms have been carefully refurbished with new beds and bedding. Wall and bathroom fixtures are the ones that came with the house.

A delightful surprise is the third floor loft outfitted with five beds, a full kitchen and dining area and a bathroom so lux it left many speechless.

The loft’s piece de resistance is a section of concrete left visible uncovered when the wall paper was stripped off. On the exposed concrete are the signatures and date of the local workers who built the house more than 85 years ago.

Very unusual for its time, the walls are poured concrete so smooth Lynneee and her crew painted directly on them without needing to plaster.

Those wonderful thick concrete walls ensure that rooms are sound-proof. A party in one room doesn’t alter the peace and quiet of those adjoining.

All this work has been done since Lynneee took possession of the 3.5 acre property and its 8,000 sq ft. house on April 21.

She and her crew welcomed their first bed and breakfast guests three weeks later for Friday 13 — an amazing achievement.

For those of us still trying to muster the energy to unpack those boxes from the last time we moved some years ago, it was doubly impressive.

She’s not finished but her taste is sure and elegant — any changes will only enhance the stately home.

She has been pleasantly surprised by all the inquiries about bookings for individual stays and corporate events. Lynneee has already booked the first wedding at the Castle.

As for the potluck on Wednesday? It was amazing fun.

Lynneee’s goal is to keep the mood casual, but if a guest had shown up in formal garb wearing a tiara, it wouldn’t have thrown the experienced bed and breakfast host.

Invitations were by word of mouth for the first potluck and that drew Prospect St. neighbours and locals that Lynneee has met in the short time she has been in Port Dover.

The food was great and included a Topsy-Turvey cake baked and brought by Trish of Trish’s Gluten-free Bakery.

After dinner Thom Adkins played guitar and serenaded guests with jazz, Tom Waits and James Taylor. His baritone was set off by the amazing acoustics of the music room.

Guests spilled from one room to another. The large rooms never once made the house feel crowded.

Clonmel Castle’s weekly potluck suppers and social evenings make the place feel as if it’s for locals as much as it is for tourists.

No invitation required for the Wednesday events that go from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Just bring a dish to share and enjoy.

Photos courtesy Earl Hartlen